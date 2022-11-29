SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SKLTY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.81. 375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. SEEK has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $48.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2589 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

