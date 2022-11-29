Seele-N Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $70.85 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $70.85 million and approximately $898,307.21 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

