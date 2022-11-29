SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,243,200 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the October 31st total of 2,080,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 218.1 days.

SEGRO Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:SEGXF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 1,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,290 ($15.43) to GBX 985 ($11.78) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($15.07) to GBX 1,040 ($12.44) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.76) to GBX 960 ($11.48) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,165.00.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.