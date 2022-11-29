Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,620 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

GE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.43. 99,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328,636. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

