Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 282.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after acquiring an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded up $3.25 on Tuesday, reaching $237.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.84. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

