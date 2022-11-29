Sendero Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.1% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.97. The stock had a trading volume of 100,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,331,151. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $675.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

