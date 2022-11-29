Sendero Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,748,922. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

