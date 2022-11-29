Serum Price Hits $0.24 (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market cap of $30.56 million and $12.10 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001449 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

