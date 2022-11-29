Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Buys 19,862 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.6% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.19. 33,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,244. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

