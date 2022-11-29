Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Buys 488 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.09. 68,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,951. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.14.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.