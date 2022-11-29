Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,369,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,575,000 after purchasing an additional 403,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,366,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,640,000 after acquiring an additional 247,669 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 460,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.19. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,158. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

