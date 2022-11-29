Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.34. 16,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $118.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

