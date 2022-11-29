Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $62.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

