Short Interest in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Expands By 111.5%

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 111.5% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 49,553 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 22.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,162 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 106.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 56,108 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $17.73. 37,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,497. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

