Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Increases By 119.7%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, an increase of 119.7% from the October 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
BST stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 109,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $53.19.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)
