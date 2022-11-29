Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Increases By 119.7%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, an increase of 119.7% from the October 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BST stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 109,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $576,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

