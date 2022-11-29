Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Declines By 44.5%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the October 31st total of 267,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

CADLF remained flat at $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CADLF. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

