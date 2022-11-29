Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Increases By 83.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the October 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.0 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of COOSF stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

