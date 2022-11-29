Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Rises By 140.0%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKEW. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,167,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 138,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 128,219 shares during the period. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 80,274 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKEW traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.38. 602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,022. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $102.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.13.

