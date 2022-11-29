Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Drops By 71.4%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Resources Beer Price Performance
China Resources Beer stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.65.
About China Resources Beer
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Resources Beer (CRHKY)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.