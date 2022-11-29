Short Interest in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Decreases By 80.0%

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CNB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CCNEP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $28.59.
CNB Financial Company Profile
