Short Interest in Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Drops By 88.8%

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the October 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter valued at $1,061,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter valued at $1,312,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 4.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Coherent by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Coherent by 36.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent Price Performance

Shares of IIVIP stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707. Coherent has a 52-week low of $141.47 and a 52-week high of $305.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.03.

Coherent Announces Dividend

Coherent Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Articles

