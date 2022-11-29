Short Interest in Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS) Grows By 671.4%

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 671.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Partnering

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Corsair Partnering by 182.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Corsair Partnering by 2.9% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Partnering by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Partnering Price Performance

Shares of CORS stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Corsair Partnering has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Corsair Partnering Company Profile

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

