Short Interest in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Increases By 1,193.1%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 1,193.1% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFTY. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NFTY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

