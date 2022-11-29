Short Interest in Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Rises By 131.3%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Next Generation Trading Up 6.0 %
OTCMKTS GAXY traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 227,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,028. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.
Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile
