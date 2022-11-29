Short Interest in Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Rises By 131.3%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Next Generation Trading Up 6.0 %

OTCMKTS GAXY traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 227,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,028. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc manufactures and distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment in the United States. The company's products include G2 slim interactive flat panel display (IFPD), including interactive panel control and learning software, integrated PC for IFPD, mobile carts, mounts, and accessories for IFPD; G2 communicator bells, paging, and intercom products; G2 secure products, such as visual alerts, door hardening and device monitoring products, and chat access with first responders; and classroom audio amplification solutions comprising amplifiers, door hardening monitoring products, student microphones, call switches, and assisted listening devices, as well as various other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

