Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Drops By 94.7%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Up 1.7 %

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $26.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GJNSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 263.00 to 260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

