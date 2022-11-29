Short Interest in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW) Declines By 46.2%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition stock. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare Services Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCARW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 33,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,600. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.