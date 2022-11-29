Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Expands By 81.8%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $44.36.

