Short Interest in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Drops By 90.6%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the October 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maquia Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 75.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MAQC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. 108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,541. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

