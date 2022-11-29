Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Decreases By 41.9%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

SMIZF remained flat at $5.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SMIZF shares. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.20 ($8.45) to €5.70 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €6.20 ($6.39) to €5.40 ($5.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

Further Reading

