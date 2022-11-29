Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Drops By 42.2%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the October 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mondi Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,265. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. Mondi has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,868 ($22.35) to GBX 1,760 ($21.06) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Mondi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,100 ($25.12) to GBX 1,800 ($21.53) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,940 ($23.21) to GBX 1,800 ($21.53) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,765.00.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

