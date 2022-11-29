Short Interest in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Rises By 120.1%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,800 shares, an increase of 120.1% from the October 31st total of 98,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nexa Resources from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Nexa Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

NEXA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 53,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $702.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.06 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Nexa Resources

(Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.