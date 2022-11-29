Short Interest in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Decreases By 43.2%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOM. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 78,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NOM traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. 6,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

