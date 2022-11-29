Short Interest in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Increases By 55.5%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 47,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ OST traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 21,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,067. Ostin Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ostin Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Ostin Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

