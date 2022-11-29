Short Interest in Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Rises By 108.3%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,001,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pacific Ventures Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PACV remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,156,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,418. Pacific Ventures Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc provides investment services, which concentrate on consumer products in the food, beverage, and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

