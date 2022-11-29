Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Rises By 100.0%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Perpetual Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PMGYF remained flat at $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Perpetual Energy has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

