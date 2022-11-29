Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Decreases By 97.8%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PNI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,137. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 281,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

