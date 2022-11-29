Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Decreases By 97.8%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE PNI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,137. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.