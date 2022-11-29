Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Declines By 72.2%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the October 31st total of 584,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,864,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Prosus from €93.00 ($95.88) to €90.00 ($92.78) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prosus from €83.50 ($86.08) to €87.40 ($90.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($77.32) to €72.00 ($74.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prosus from €99.00 ($102.06) to €94.00 ($96.91) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.49.

OTCMKTS PROSY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.33. 1,127,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,848. Prosus has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0231 per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

