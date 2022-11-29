Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Drops By 59.8%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the October 31st total of 1,443,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 445.9 days.

Puma Stock Down 3.7 %

Puma stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 436. Puma has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $125.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

