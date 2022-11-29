Short Interest in Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Expands By 100.0%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RWCB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.03. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. Redwood Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.

