Short Interest in Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Expands By 100.0%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Redwood Capital Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RWCB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.03. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. Redwood Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $23.49.
Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile
