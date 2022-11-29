Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Drops By 75.6%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the October 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Renault Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 46,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. Renault has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

Get Renault alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNLSY has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Renault from €34.00 ($35.05) to €36.00 ($37.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Renault from €28.00 ($28.87) to €32.00 ($32.99) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.97.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.