Short Interest in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Expands By 133.7%

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 133.7% from the October 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 256,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

SAMAW opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

