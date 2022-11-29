Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Declines By 56.3%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the October 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. 86,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,574. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.20. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

