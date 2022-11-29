Short Interest in Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Grows By 500.0%

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Price Performance
SMKG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile
