Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Drops By 80.0%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTOY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.49. 3,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,540. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

