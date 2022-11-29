Short Interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expands By 85.4%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,660,000 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the October 31st total of 15,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. 9,518,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,300,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.