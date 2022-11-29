Short Interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expands By 85.4%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,660,000 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the October 31st total of 15,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. 9,518,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
