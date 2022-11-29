Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Expands By 250.0%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SZLMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Swiss Life from CHF 650 to CHF 624 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Swiss Life from CHF 552 to CHF 545 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

Shares of SZLMY stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Swiss Life has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $34.28.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

