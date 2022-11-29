Short Interest in TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Declines By 78.6%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the October 31st total of 537,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 164.6 days.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

TAG Immobilien stock remained flat at $7.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAGOF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.