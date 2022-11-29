Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Declines By 97.7%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the October 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,575. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.