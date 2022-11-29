Short Interest in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Grows By 101.6%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the October 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,273,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

VET stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,969. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

