Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in November

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sixt Stock Performance

SIXGF remained flat at $122.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average is $122.30. Sixt has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $122.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIXGF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sixt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

Further Reading

